(Harlan) -- Like all track teams across the state, the Harlan boys are trying their hardest to be ready for a season when or if it begins.
The Cyclones have been trying to pass the time by staying busy, despite the four-week suspension of all activities mandated by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
"There's really no handbook or playbook of what to do in this type of situation," Coach Sam Brummer said. "We're just trying to do the best we can, getting guys workouts and checking in on them. Just making sure the overall mood is still going and making sure they know the season isn't canceled. Whenever we do get out on the track, we want to be ready to perform."
Last year, the Cyclones finished third in the Hawkeye Ten and had a strong presence in Des Moines, including two state medals in the discus courtesy of Derec Weyer and Caleb Bieker.
However, the duo has since graduated. Junior Michael Erlmeier returns and brings his three state medals from last year with him. Erlmeier was a member of a fourth-place place 4x400 and eighth-place 4x200 teams while also taking sixth in the 400. Elrmeier was also a Drake Relays qualifier in the long jump last season.
Northwest Missouri State football commit Johnathon Monson was also a member of the 4 x 400 and 4 x 200 teams and senior Connor Bruck was another key part of the 4x200 team.
"Our relays were strong last year," Brummer said. "I would venture to say that they'll be good again when we get on the track."
Brummer also expects Trey Gross, Will McLaughlin, Jacob Schechinger, Jordan Schechinger, Joseph Fah and Aidan Hall to be factors in the lineup as well.
Gross, a state medalist in cross country, will likely focus on distance events. McLaughlin will turn his attention to the throwing events and potentially some hurdles while the Schechingers, Fah and Hall will be used where needed this season.
"We've got a lot of different people that can help us out and get points," Brummer said. "We've got about 40 out and we're expecting them all to contribute in some form."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has placed a suspension of activities until at least April 13th. Harlan's first meet after that deadline is scheduled to be at Lewis Central on April 21st. The complete interview with Coach Brummer can be heard below.