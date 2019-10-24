(Harlan) -- With a three-way tie at the top of Class 3A District 9, the Harlan Cyclones are looking to do their part during the final week of the regular season.
Harlan, Lewis Central, and Glenwood are all 3-1 in the district, and Cyclones head coach Todd Bladt tells KMA Sports that his team's game at home against Winterset Friday night is a contest with a lot at stake.
"We have been treating these games as playoff games," Bladt said Wednesday morning. "It's win or be done. I don't know how it would all shake out, but we want to win out here to get into the playoffs. You can't make a run in the playoffs unless you make the playoffs. That's what our focus is. We're treating this game like a playoff game."
The Cyclones have won two straight games heading into Friday's battle with Winterset, establishing district wins over Lewis Central and Creston. Coach Bladt says they aren't looking past the Huskies' 4-4 record. He feels they are a tough team that can compete with anyone in Class 3A.
"They are a pretty darn good football team," Bladt said. "I think they are still in the top 24 in the RPI. They are 4-4 and want to end the season with a winning season. They have the number one receiver and number five receiver in all of 3A. They definitely have some tools, but they've just stubbed their toe here and there in some close losses. They are not a bad football team. If they come ready to play, they will be a force to be reckoned with."
Harlan will look to keep things positive on the ground after a nice performance last week against Creston. In that win, senior quarterback Johnathan Monson carried the ball 10 times for 102 yards and two scores, senior Alex Schechinger had 11 carries for 93 yards and three touchdowns, and senior Thomas Frederick added a rushing score as well. With a 6-2 record and a chance to be a district champion, Coach Bladt says it's been a fun year for the team and the coaching staff.
"We've had some ups and downs, but we're trying to learn from the downs," he said. "There are highs and lows in football, and you don't want to get stuck on the high points. Over the course of the season, we've definitely improved at most positions, possibly all of them. That's the idea behind it and we're going to continue to try and get better. The kids are working hard and have improved week to week."
KMA reporter Matt Gubbels will have live reports from Harlan Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of KMA's high school football coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Coach Bladt's full interview can be found below.