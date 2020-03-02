(Harlan) -- Tonight, two of the Hawkeye Ten's fiercest rivals will meet for the third time this season. A trip to the state tournament is up for grabs tonight when Harlan and Denison-Schleswig go to battle in a Class 3A substate final in Atlantic on KMA 960.
Denison advanced to the substate final with a 53-38 upset of highly-ranked Winterset 53-38 Thursday night.
"To go to Winterset, a two and a half hour bus ride and win on the road like they did, says a lot," Harlan Coach Mitch Osborn said of Denison.
Harlan went on the road and won a 84-71 shootout with Glenwood.
"We held on by nine going into the fourth," Osborn said. "We went to the delay game because we just had to. We knocked down our free throws. Fortunate we're in this position and now we play a great, great Denison team."
Senior Connor Bruck was phenomenal for the Cyclones in the victory with 41 points. Bruck also went a perfect 20-for-20 at the free-throw line.
"What Connor does is he gets to the foul line," Osborn said.
While Bruck has been stellar for the Cyclones this postseason, averaging 32 points per contest in Harlan's two playoff games, Denison's Charlie Wiebers is averaging 17.3 points per game this season.
"Both are great penetrators and both can shoot the three," Osborn said of Bruck and Wiebers.
The Monarchs also receive quality contribution from the duo of Austin Korner and Goanar Biliew. Biliew averages 15.6 points per game and has hauled in 193 rebounds while Korner is averaging 5.5 points per game and corralled 69 rebounds. Osborn is well aware that his team will have to thwart Denison's rebounding efforts tonight, especially on the offensive side, where they average nine per game.
"Austin Korner and Goanar Biliew are just so tough on the the offensive glass," Osborn said. "You've got to keep them down to one shot."
Denison's ability to crash the boards has Osborn believing his team needs to capitalize on the opportunities presented to them.
"Really got to be very good on our shot selection," Osborn said. "It's extremely tough to get second shots against this team. It's just going to come down to really, really executing our sets and having good shot selections.
Tonight's battle between Denison and Harlan will be their third this season and both have came down to the final minutes. Harlan won both meetings, but they weren't easy. The Cyclones relied on a 30-foot three-pointer from Bruck at the buzzer to send the game to overtime before ultimately capturing the 68-60 victory on December 13th. The two teams met again on January 28th with Harlan holding on for the 54-48 victory.
"I think we've both changed a lot since then," Osborn said. "They've settled into a rotation since then. We've got deeper. Really it's going to be sort of a different game here."
Denison is making their third substate appearance in the past six years but looking for their first state tournament appearance since 1986 and sixth in school history. Harlan is eyeing their 18th trip to state and 11th under Coach Osborn, but first since 2014.
"That's our goal each and every year," Osborn said about potentially returning to state. "It will be a big crowd, both teams are going to be hungry. To fulfill your goals, you just got to get going. It's going to be a 32-minute game."
Trevor Maeder will have the call on KMA 960 from Atlantic tonight with pregame coverage beginning shortly before 7 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Osborn can be heard below.