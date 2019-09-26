(Harlan) -- The Harlan football team has taken a step forward each week. In order to survive one of the state’s toughest districts, they will need to keep that cycle going.
The KMAland No. 3 Cyclones (3-1) open Class 3A District 9 play this week at home against ADM (3-1). These are two of five teams in the six-team district with a 3-1 record or better. The other is 2-2.
“Our district has been pretty successful,” Coach Todd Bladt told KMA Sports. “It’s a pretty stacked district. I think there’s four or five teams in the top 15, depending on where you look. It’s going to have to be every week, getting up and going to work.”
Harlan’s latest victory came at Atlantic by a 49-13 count. Junior running back Brenden Bartley carried 22 times for 168 yards and scored twice. It’s the second time in three games Bartley has gone over 100 yards on the ground.
“It’s two-fold,” Coach Bladt said. “Bartley has some talent, but our offensive line is starting to be more of a cohesive unit. First three games, I would say we were playing like five pennies and not as a nickel. We get those guys going up front and good things can happen for an offense.”
On the defensive end, sophomore Will McLaughlin leads the team with 36.5 total tackles while senior Allen Fries has piggybacked his breakout junior season into another stellar start this year.
Fries leads the team with eight solo tackles for loss, has been in on three other TFLs and also has five solo sacks to his name.
“(Fries) is quite a player,” Bladt said. “He’s got some quickness, and he’s got a motor. He’s a good kid that way, and it’s good to see him having success. (Will) is a big, tall lanky kid and can cause some disruption, that’s for sure. He can run laterally and come downhill. You know, the whole defense is really starting to come together.”
Friday’s opponent, ADM, certainly has plenty that will test them. The Tigers have won three straight, scoring 71, 36 and 31 in those three wins. Quarterback Tate Stine-Smith has 893 yards passing, 300 yards rushing and 15 total touchdowns. The top receivers are Nathan Conrad (20 catches for 331 yards and 4 touchdowns) and Lucas Ray (25 for 278 and 1 TD).
“They’re pretty effective throwing and running,” Bladt said of ADM. “They have some big offensive linemen. I’d say Kaden Sutton is one of the best we’re going to see all year. He changes the flow. We’re going to have to be at our best when we’re squaring up to him.”
The 6-foot-0, 246-pound Sutton, who has a number of Division II, NAIA and Division III offers to his name, has been an absolute havoc wreaker on defense. He has 30 total tackles, but he’s been in the backfield for 20 of those.
“We’re going to have to be on our toes the whole game,” Bladt added. “We’ll definitely need to make some plays when they come to us.”
Matt Gubbels will have reports from the Harlan/ADM battle on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of our Week 5 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 until midnight.
Hear the full interview with Coach Bladt below.