(Harlan) -- The Harlan girls golf team was primed for a strong season until it was canceled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on April 24th.
"It's unfortunate," Coach Willie Baughman said. "I think we would have had a really good team coming back. I had a couple of seniors that were going to be four-year players for me. A couple other kids had valuable varsity experience, too."
The season was suspended for nearly a month before the Iowa Girls High Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Associations decided to cancel the respective season. Baughman said his team, like many others throughout the state, patiently awaited a decision.
"Just sit and wait," Baughman said. "Couldn't really do a whole lot, which was unfortunate. You kind of got the feeling as it progressed that it just wasn't going to happen."
The Cyclones were slated to return a strong core from last year's squad that finished seventh in the Hawkeye Ten.
"We started out a little slow," Baughman said. "I thought we kind of gelled right there towards the end. Just kind of ran out of gas. We started making better contact and being smarter around the golf course."
They were slated to return three strong contributors -- Haley Manz, Jocelyn Cheek and Kayla Powers.
Manz led the way for Harlan last season, shooting a 53.74 combined/adjusted average. Baughman feels Manz was set to make a massive leap in her senior year.
"She's just steady," Baughman said. "She didn't make a lot of mistakes. We were kind of correcting some at the end of the season."
Powers -- a senior -- returned after posting a 54.48 combined/adjusted average last season.
"She's kind of a wild card," Baughman said. "We were going to do well, she was going to do well. I was expecting more consistency from her this year."
Cheek placed 12th at last year's conference meet and likely would have placed higher this year.
"She can hit the crap out of the ball," Baughman said. "I was excited to see if we could get things a little bit straighter and a little bet mentality for her. Golf's a funny game. It can really take you and shake your confidence."
If a season would have taken place, Baughman's team would have planned to have some sort of presence at the state meet.
"I talked to Haley," Baughman said. "Every single time I talked to her, our goal was the state tournament. I think we would have had a good enough squad to compete for a state tournament berth. I felt confident about this group."
The complete interview with Coach Baughman can be heard below.