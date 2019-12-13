(Harlan) -- The Harlan girls’ basketball team suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday evening.
The Cyclones (4-1 overall, 2-0 Hawkeye Ten) dropped a three-point decision to Panorama, but they will have to quickly shake it off heading into a meeting with Denison-Schleswig tonight.
“We came out of the gates swinging and got up 17-4,” Coach Zach Klaassen told KMA Sports of Thursday’s loss. “The fourth quarter we decided we were only going to score three points. We were averaging about 10.5 turnovers per game, but last night we had 22 turnovers. It’s hard to win too many games with 22 turnovers.”
Harlan opened the year with victories over Treynor, St. Albert and Shenandoah and – perhaps most impressively – at Kuemper by 42 points.
“It was tight that first quarter, and then we put a pretty big second quarter on them,” Klaassen said. “They let us get out and run, and they weren’t shooting the best from the outside. I thought our energy was as good as it’s been all year that night.”
The Cyclones have zero seniors on this year’s roster and use four juniors and a sophomore in the starting lineup. In addition, their top two reserves are both sophomores.
Sophomore Claire Schmitz and junior Brecken Van Baale lead the team with 10.2 points per game while junior Jocelyn Cheek is putting in 8.2 per game. Junior Macie Leinen (7.4 PPG), sophomore Caitlyn Leinen (6.4 PPG), junior Ashley Hall (5.0 PPG) and sophomore Raegen Wicks (4.8 PPG) have also been top contributors.
Macie Leinen leads the team in rebounds (40) and blocks (13) while Hall tops the team with 26 assists and Van Baale has a team-high 15 steals.
“We’ve had six kids in double figures so far this year,” Klaassen said. “You don’t want to be that team where they can take away one kid, and you struggle. I don’t think anybody cares who scores or leads us in scoring. They just want to win.”
Harlan will host Denison-Schleswig tonight in a key Hawkeye Ten matchup. The Lady Monarchs won last year’s conference championship and are desperate for a win after an 0-2 start to the conference season.
“They’ve got a couple tough juniors in Paige (Andersen) and (Hannah Neemann),” Klaassen said. “We’re going to have to try to push (Neemann) off the block the best we can and keep it out of her hands. She’s a matchup nightmare, and Andersen can shoot the 3 and drag you down to the block if she wants to. Maybe we can get some pressure on them and get some points out of that.”
Matt Gubbels will have reports from Harlan during the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show on KMA, beginning at 6:30 PM. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Klaassen linked below.