(Glenwood) -- The Harlan girls and Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson boys' cross country squads took home the team titles at the 45th annual Rams Co-Ed held at Glenwood Lake Park Saturday morning.
GIRLS
Action began with the girls race where Tri-Center junior Peyton Pogge picked up her second dominant victory of the season in as many tries. Pogge posted a time of 18:38.55, 26 seconds better than runner-up Taylor McCreedy (Atlantic).
"I was really proud of myself," Pogge said, "I usually tend to get slower at the end, so I need to finish harder."
McCreedy couldn't catch Pogge, but she put on a dominant showing for runner-up honors, securing the spot by 36 seconds with a time of 19:04.38
"It feels pretty good," McCreedy said, "I made quite a few first meet mistakes, but it happens."
McCreedy's teammate, Ava Rush amassed a fifth place finish in her high school debut with a time of 19:59.00
"I just wanted to go out and do my best that I could do," Rush said.
Third place honors went to Clarinda freshman Mayson Hartley's. Hartley posted a time of 19:41.15. Hartley's time Saturday was over a minute better than her showing at Shenandoah's Early Bird Invitational Tuesday.
"Running with high schoolers is a good challenge," Hartley told KMA Sports, "I just want to push myself. I see how they (Pogge and McCreedy) run and I want to improve on them."
Harlan senior Lucy Borkowski paced the Cyclones' championship performance. Borkowski finished fourth with a time of 19.49.90. The Cyclones placed six total runners in the top 14 (Abby Alberti 7th, Kaia Bieker 8th, Brecken Van Baale 10th, Liv Freud 11th and Abi Albertson 14th). The Cyclones performance granted them 40 points, 23 better than runner-up Atlantic.
"I feel like this is what we kind of expected today," Borkowski said, "To finally put the pieces together and go out and compete. We are just so proud of each other."
Glenwood's Rachel Mullenax and Lewis Central's Haley Bach also cracked the top ten with respective finishes of sixth and 10th. Brenna Godfread paced Shenandoah with a 12th place finish. Glenwood's Erin Schultz and Emma Hughes also medaled with respective finishes of 13th and 15th.
KMA Sports spoke with Pogge, McCreedy, Hartley, Borkowski and Rush. You can view those videos below.
BOYS
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson claimed the meet title for the third consecutive year and swept the top two individual positions for the second consecutive season.
"We just got to keep going and get better," TJ Coach Doug Muehlig told KMA Sports, "I was hoping for it, I always for Glenwood with a top three. I always tell the kid to get a medal but I knew we had a chance to get first."
The defending meet champion, Aidan Booton, once again took top honors with a time of 16:17.90.
"I just kind of played it by ear a little bit," Booton said, "I knew I was going to try to stay in the top pack and I did for most of the part in the start of the race. In the back of my mind, I just kept saying to keep pushing."
Booton's teammate Wimach Gilo finished second to Booton for the second straight year. Gilo posted a time of 16:23.33.
"I'm proud to do it again," Gilo said, "It's an honor to run here and it's a great course."
The third place finisher was another Council Bluffs runner---St. Albert's Bennett Heisterkamp. Heisterkamp led the early stage of the race before being passed by the TJ duo and posted a time of 16:29.08.
"I definitely got out fast," Heisterkamp said, "I think I was like 4:45 to start, I definitely need to pace it a down a bit, but I was happy with my first race."
Atlantic's Craig Becker finished fourth to pace the Trojans, who finished second in the team standings behind TJ. Connor Lancial (Lewis Central) rounded out the top five. Baylor Bergren (Red Oak) finished sixth.
The champion Yellow Jackets also received a strong seventh place finish from Juan Martinez and a medal from Gage Belt, who finished 13th.
"We've got three real good guys that go out everyday and work with each other," Gilo said, "Even when we struggle, we all drag each other along and work hard every single day."
Other medalists from the boys portion included Trey Gross (Harlan, 8th), Steven Hornberg (AL, 9th), Bradley Dennis (Atlantic, 10th), Cael Woltmann (Lewis Central, 11th), Nathan Rohrberg (Glenwood, 12th), Nathan Sell (Lewis Central) and Evan Brummer (Atlantic, 15th).
After the meet, KMA Sports caught up with Booton, Gilo, Heisterkamp and Coach Muehlig. Those interviews can be viewed below.
Complete results from Saturday's action can be found below.