(Glenwood) -- The Harlan Cyclones highlighted Saturday's action-packed Class 2A Sectional 4 Meet at Glenwood by sending nine wrestlers to districts, claiming the team title and advancing to a regional dual.
"Real proud of our guys," Coach John Murtaugh said. "We filled all the weights. We are actually missing three guys and we filled those weights with JV kids. They actually ended up scoring points, which out to be important."
The Cyclones scored 218 points and received championship performances from Luke Musich (120) and Carter Bendorf (170) while Sammy Schmitz (106), Luke Freund (113), Ethan Lemon (126), Mason Griffith (152), Zane Bendorf (160), Jesse Schwery (220) and Jeremiah Davis (285) qualified for districts by taking home runner-up honors.
"It feels really good," Musich said of the team's title. "We had a couple guys that are seniors that came up short, so it feels really good that they get to keep wrestling."
Red Oak also qualified for duals with a runner-up finish. The Tigers scored 211 and beat Glenwood by two points to qualify for regional duals for the third time in four years. Brandon Erp (106), Chase Sandholm (113), Dawson Bond (126), Justin McCunn (160) and Carter Maynes (195) claimed titles while Jonathon Erp (120) and Bruce Lukehart qualified for districts with runner-up finishes.
Bond, earned his sectional title with a gritty 8-3 decision over Ethan Lemon (Harlan) in the finals.
"We all work hard in practice and it's just getting tougher," Bond said.
Maynes finished the day with a pair of pins, avenging last week's loss to Nathan Henry (Harlan) in the semifinals before pinning Glenwood's Sully Woods in the finals.
"It definitely motivated me," Maynes said of last week's loss. "Coming in here to sectionals and winning is a good bounce back."
The host Glenwood was a pleasant surprise Saturday finishing third, just two points behind Red Oak. The Rams pushed seven wrestlers onto districts and received championship performances from Tate Mayberry (138), Dalton Book (152), Mitch Mayberry (182) and Noah Clark (285) while Abby McIntyre (132), Zach Boldra (152) and Sully Woods (195) qualified with runner-up finishes.
Mitch Mayberry's title came in exciting fashion: a pin over top-seeded Jakob Childs (Clarinda) after several near-falls were traded between the two.
"I knew I'd be able to turn him at some point," Mayberry said. "I just had to sit through, wait it out and not push anything that wasn't there."
Clarinda finished fourth as a team and qualified four wrestlers for districts. Kale Downey (132) and Crew Howard (220) advanced with titles while Michael Mayer (138) and Jakob Childs (182) finished second to advance.
Southwest Iowa's lone district qualifier came courtesy of Colton Hauschild, who claimed gold at 145 pounds. Shenandoah rounded out the field with a sixth-place finish. The Mustangs did not have any district qualifiers.
All district qualifiers from Saturday's meet will now turn their attention to the Class 2A District 2 Meet at Atlantic next Saturday, which can be heard on KMA 960.
Harlan and Red Oak's performances allows them the opportunity to participate in the Class 2A regional duals Tuesday night at a location to be determined.
"You got to have that depth and we're fortunate to have that," Murtaugh said of Tuesday's upcoming duals.
Complete team scores, district qualifiers and video interviews with Bond, Maynes, Mayberry, Musich and Coach Murtaugh can be viewed below.
District Qualifiers
106: 1. Brandon Erp (Red Oak); 2. Sammy Schmitz (Harlan)
113: 1. Chase Sandhom (Red Oak); 2. Luke Freund (Harlan)
120: 1. Luke Musich (Harlan); 2. Johnathon Erp (Red Oak)
126: 1. Dawson Bond (Red Oak); 2. Ethan Lemon (Harlan)
132: 1. Kale Downey (Clarinda); 2. Abby McIntyre (Glenwood)
138: 1. Tate Mayberry (Glenwood); 2. Michael Mayer (Clarinda)
145: 1. Colton Hauschild (Southwest Iowa); 2. Tyler Boldra (Glenwood)
152: 1. Dalton Book (Glenwood); 2. Mason Griffith (Harlan)
160: 1. Justin McCunn (Red Oak); 2. Zane Bendorf (Harlan)
170: 1. Carter Bendorf (Harlan); 2. Bruce Lukehart (Red Oak)
182: 1. Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood); 2. Jakob Childs (Clarinda)
195: 1. Carter Mayens (Red Oak); 2. Sully Woods (Glenwood)
220: 1. Crew Howard (Clarinda); 2. Jesse Schwery (Harlan)
285: 1. Noah Clark (Glenwood); 2. Jeremiah Davis (Harlan)
Team Scores
1. Harlan (218)
2. Red Oak (211)
3. Glenwood (209)
4. Clarinda (128)
5. Southwest Iowa (103)
6. Shenandoah (65)