(Harlan) -- The opening week of the 2019 season represented another win for the Harlan Cyclones and another win with a Bladt on the sideline.
This time, though, it was Todd Bladt – the interim head coach and son of honorary head coach and legend Curt Bladt – that led the program to victory as the lead voice.
“It’s definitely a different dynamic and stepping into a different role,” Coach Bladt told KMA Sports, “but I’ve been around football a little while. I felt comfortable making those decisions, but it was a little different than being an assistant.”
The Cyclones took down Denison-Schleswig in a back-and-forth 27-22 ballgame that saw a number of big and key plays from the Harlan side. There was a key punt return for a touchdown by Joey Moser, a pair of big interceptions from Brenden Bartley and an all-around solid dual-threat performance from senior quarterback Johnathan Monson.
“It was a roller coaster ride,” Coach Bladt said. “We went up early 7-0, and then they went up 14-7 on us. Things were looking a little bleak at that point, but the kids rose up. We had a couple really nice drives late in the game, and we had some guys make things happen when they had to happen.”
That was the biggest key in Bladt’s eyes. Despite some adversity at different points throughout the game, his team made plays when they needed them the most.
“That’s a big deal,” he said. “It was great for our kids to be able to be ahead in the game, be behind in the game, come back from behind in the game and hold them off in the end all in one game. That’s a lot of experience for our young guys, and we’re happy with the win. There’s still a lot of improvement we can get done heading into week two.”
And they’ll likely need to see those improvements come to fruition this week. Harlan will take a trip to Sergeant Bluff-Luton this Friday night. The Warriors – a 3A state semifinalist last season - lost 35-7 to Lewis Central in the opening week. However, they’re still very talented and still led by 6-foot-8 senior quarterback Daniel Wright.
“They’re a good football team,” Bladt said. “Their quarterback can really sling it. They are a force to be reckoned with, and they will be a challenge to deal with up front. They’ve got a lot of guys that can fly around to the football, and their running back is the 100, 200 and 400 meter champion, so they have some speed in the backfield as well.”
Matt Gubbels will have reports from Harlan/SBL during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday evening. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 2 coverage on Friday evening, beginning at 6:20 PM on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Hear much more from Coach Bladt in the full interview linked below.