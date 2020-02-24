(Glenwood) — For the third time in three weeks, Harlan took down Atlantic in basketball action.
But, the third time proved to be the stiffest test, as the Cyclones outlasted the Trojans 62-59 in overtime to advance in postseason play.
Atlantic led for most of the first half, taking an eight-point advantage into the halftime locker room. Harlan came out on fire in the third quarter, scoring 13 of the first 17 points to grab a lead. The Cyclones would outscore the Trojans 19-5 in the quarter to take a 36-31 lead into the final eight minutes.
Three times Harlan led by six in the final frame and possessed a five-point advantage late at 54-49. Skyler Handlos hit two free throws to cut it to a one possession game, before Dayton Templeton splashed a step-back three to with 8.3 seconds left in regulation. The Cyclones did not get a shot off and the game went to overtime.
The extra session saw five more lead changes and one tie. Harlan took the lead for good on a Connor Bruck drive to the bucket at 60-59. Michael Heithoff hit two free throws to put the Cyclones up three. Atlantic had a chance at a final inbounds play from the sideline with just over three seconds left, but Johnathan Monson picked off a deflected pass to seal the win.
The win moves Harlan into a Class 3A Substate Semifinal at Glenwood Thursday at 7 p.m.
“We played them three times in three weeks,” said Harlan Head Coach Mitch Osborn. “What do you say about Skyler Handlos? That kid was phenomenal. They shot threes going wild. They were 26 percent on the season as a team and they couldn’t miss. We knew Handlos could do that and we put our best defender on him. Give them credit.”
Bruck led the Cyclones with 23 points.
“Atlantic is a heck of team,” said Bruce. “They battled us very well. Earlier in the season we played well and shot well. It was a terrific win tonight.”
Heithoff added 14, while Monson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Bruck and Osborn in a video interview you can view below.
Atlantic was led by Handlos, who finished with 28 points. Templeton added 14 points and eight rebounds.