(Harlan) -- Harlan’s Johnathan Monson was so nervous before his first career start at quarterback that he nearly threw up. Weeks later, there doesn’t appear to be a nervous bone in his body.
The Cyclones senior is coming off his best performance this past Friday night when he threw for 193 yards, rushed for 263 more and had six total touchdowns in Harlan’s 41-28 district-opening win over ADM. When it comes to his big game on the ground, Monson says it was essentially one play over and over.
“It was basically the load option (that worked),” Monson said. “We go away from the tight end, the fullback leads and kicks the end out. Their outside backer and middle backer were overflowing and overrunning it, so I just cut up field and there was no one there.”
Monson, who was named the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week on Monday, says he couldn’t have those big numbers without the people around him, especially his receivers.
“We’ve got Joey Moser - he’s a speed demon,” he said. “Connor (Bruck) and Jordan Schechinger are powerhouses. Coach likes to get me on the run, and when they’re not open coach just tells me to run it.”
Each week, Monson says the offense continues to improve and a lot of that could come from him, his confidence and his trust in his teammates.
“I think now that I know the O-line and all my receivers 100 percent, I just trust each and every one of those guys,” he said. “each week, we put new plays in, we’re getting better and the timing is getting to almost perfect.”
Harlan (4-1, 1-0) will travel to Glenwood (4-1, 1-0) on Friday in a Class 3A District 9 showdown. Listen to the complete interview with Monson from Thursday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.