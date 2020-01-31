(Harlan) -- Harlan standout athlete Johnathan Monson will keep the Northwest Missouri State connection alive next season.
The Cyclone quarterback will switch back to the wide receiver position with the Bearcats.
“That just showed I can play where they need me,” Monson said of his switch back to QB for his senior season. “I think it will really help me as a receiver, too, since I saw the field from the quarterback position.”
Monson, who also played on the defensive side of the ball during his career, proved his athleticism throughout the season before the recruiting process really amped up.
“I went on a visit to Wayne State and Northwest last week,” he said. “I really liked Wayne, but once I went to Maryville and saw the town…it really bought me.”
The academic situation at Northwest was one of the areas that really stood out to Monson, but he was really excited about the “family feel” at the school.
“They all live and die by (Northwest football),” Monson said. “They preach the once a Bearcat always a Bearcat. Every coach and family member I know that went there just really loved it. The family aspect just really bought me.”
