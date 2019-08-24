(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Class 4A Player of the Year has picked up another honor following her fine senior softball season.
Harlan’s Morgan Schaben was named the honorary captain of The World-Herald’s All-Western Iowa softball team for Class 5A/4A/3A. Schaben - a member of our All-KMAland Team and our Hawkeye Ten Offensive Player and Pitcher of the Year - was also named to the 5A/4A/3A First Team.
