(Maryville) -- Former Harlan standout Derec Weyer has given the school and program he's always wanted to play football for a second chance.
Weyer, who spent his freshman season as a redshirt offensive lineman at Southwest Minnesota State, recently decided to come home, signing with Northwest Missouri State on signing day.
"I realized being four hours away is a pretty far distance from home and I just needed to be closer," Weyer said. "I just didn't feel like it was the right fit for me and I was just lucky enough that Northwest was still interested in me.
The decision to transfer home for Weyer was not an easy one.
"It was really difficult for me. I thought that (SW Minnesota) was going to be my home for the next four years, but it just didn't turn out like that," Weyer said.
Weyer's decision to come home to Maryville comes after Bearcats pursued him during his Harlan playing days.
"They were looking at me out of high school and I just didn't give them the time. I committed pretty early," Weyer said. "I always wanted to be a Bearcat, always wanted to come here. I just didn't give them the time"
Weyer will look to work himself into the lineup at Northwest while also recovering from a shoulder injury.
"I see myself making good improvements with myself and my ability to play football," Weyer said. "I don't know if I'll get the chance to start right away, but I'm going to give it everything I got when spring ball comes around."
The complete interview with Weyer can be heard below.