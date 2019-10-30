(Harlan) -- For the 38th time in school history, the Harlan Cyclones are headed to the state playoffs.
It's the third-straight trip for the Cylcones and the first with Todd Bladt at the helm. Harlan secured their place a tri-district champion last week with a 39-18 win at Winterset.
"We did some good things up front offensively," said Bladt. "The offensive line was moving some guys around and creating some nice holes. We had some struggles early in the ballgame with turnovers a couple times down the field. We need to clean that up, obviously. Those turnovers were very costly and they could come back to get us later on, so we need to take care of the pumpkin out on the field."
Harlan will travel to Dallas Center-Grimes to open the Class 3A playoffs Friday night. The Mustangs won eight-straight to end the year and finish 8-1 and were district champions in District 2.
"Defensively, they fly around," said Bladt. "They've got guys that come downhill to the ball, work laterally and cover sideline-to-sideline. Their middle linebacker number 52 (Blake Willey) is a pretty darn good player. He likes to come down and hit you in the mouth. They've got some other guys in there that are pretty darn good. It will be a test for our offense and a test for our offensive line."
DC-G is no stranger to close games this season and have leaned on their defense. In their eight wins, the average margin of victory for the Mustangs has been 15.3 points. Their lone loss to Pella was a 14-0 defeat. Junior quarterback Ty Walker leads an incredibly balanced offense for DC-G, which has rushed for 1,215 yards and thrown for 1,211 yards this year.
"They do some good things on offense," said Bladt. "They have over 1,000 yards throwing, their quarterback has about a 160 QB rating and then they have a couple of younger guys with 800 yards rushing. They know how to move the ball and they know how to do things on both offense and defense, so it's going to be a test for us."
With DC-G's propensity for close games, Bladt expects Friday night's contest to come down to little details.
"Little places where you have to make a difference are turnover margin, limit the penalties and the kicking game is huge," said Bladt. "That comes with field position. If you get put in a hole, you have to get out of that hole and flip the field or get outside so you're not stuck in your own territory."
Todd Jacobsen will be in Dallas Center Friday night providing reports as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA.
Hear the full interview with Bladt below.