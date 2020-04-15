(Harlan) -- Harlan wrestler Ethan Lemon admits much of his life has been centered on wrestling. So, it makes sense he would look to wrestle at the next level.
The Cyclones’ state medalist will continue his wrestling career next year at Indian Hills Community College.
“I’ve built my life around wrestling,” Lemon said. “I love wrestling, and to find out that I can go on and wrestle more makes me very happy.”
Lemon, who placed seventh in Class 2A at 126 pounds this past year, is excited with the opportunity.
“I actually liked how the town is small, and you can get around (easily),” Lemon added. “It’s a small community, so they depend on each other. I’ve always grown up around towns like that, so it kind of helps.”
Indian Hills is in Ottumwa, Iowa and just added wrestling with its first season coming in the 2020-21 academic year.
“One of the coaches came (from where I was going to go), but he really recommended me to Indian Hills,” Lemon added. “He’s been doing a lot for us, and it helps in the long term.”
Indian Hills will be led by former Ellsworth head coach Cole Spree. Hear the full interview with Lemon from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.