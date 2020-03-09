(Harlan) -- For the 18th time in program history and the first in six years, Harlan will play at the state basketball tournament.
The No. 8 seeded Cyclones (18-6) open the Class 3A tournament on Tuesday morning at 11:15 AM with a meeting against top-seeded Norwalk (21-3).
Harlan’s run through the substate tournament proved to be exciting and maybe a little bit of a surprise. Following an overtime escape against Atlantic in the opening win, Coach Mitch Osborn’s team needed to win at Glenwood and then beat Denison-Schleswig for a third time.
“We were underdogs at Glenwood and against Denison,” Coach Osborn told KMA Sports, “and we will be huge underdogs (against Norwalk).”
First, though, a look back at one of the area’s most exciting postseason runs. Harlan’s overtime win against Atlantic saw them come back from an eight-point halftime deficit and withstand 11 3-pointers from the Trojans.
In game two, Connor Bruck put together a career night in finishing with 41 points, including a perfect 20 for 20 from the free throw line. As a team, the Cyclones went 39 for 43. Finally, the tourney-clinching win against the Monarchs ended on a last-second putback by sophomore reserve Connor Frame.
“Thank God he made it,” Osborn said after the game, “because I don’t know if I could have made it through overtime.”
The tournament trip is the 19th for Coach Osborn, which had never experienced a “drought” of six years since first leading Elk Horn-Kimballton to Des Moines in 1989.
“I’ve been very spoiled as a coach,” he said. “You want it for the kids you’re coaching. Not for me.”
Osborn has also had plenty of success in the quarterfinal round, winning his last 10 games in the opening round of the state tournament. In fact, the last time Harlan lost a quarterfinal game was 1984.
“We want to definitely win the first game,” senior Johnathan Monson said. “We just want to compete.”
Monson is one of four seniors and among three that make up Harlan’s projected starting lineup. Bruck leads the team with 17.0 points per game while Monson and Michael Heithoff are at 11.7 per contest. Junior Michael Erlmeier (8.5 PPG) and sophomores Frame and Will McLaughlin average 7.0 and 5.7 points per game, respectively.
Monson also leads the team in rebounds (8.7 per game), assists (70) and steals (58) while McLaughlin – a Division I football recruit – tops the team with 26 blocked shots. The substate run was a microcosm of their success all season, relying on someone new to make a play on any given night.
As for Norwalk, it’s pretty clear who they turn to when they need a play. Senior Northern Iowa signee Bowen Born leads the state with 37.5 points per game, shooting 55.9 percent from the field, 42.8 percent from 3 and 86.9 percent from the free throw line.
“He is unguardable,” Osborn told KMA Sports. “Reminds me of (former Linn-Mar star) Marcus Paige, except a better 3-point shooter.”
Seniors Tyler Johnson (14.7 PPG) and Scott Anderson (5.7 PPG) also provide some scoring punch, combining for 95 3-pointers of their own.
“(Johnson) is very a diversified stretch 4-man, and (Anderson) is another outstanding player,” Osborn said. “They are rock-solid defensively, and we will have to step it up to another level.”
Osborn feels defending the perimeter will be key for his team when they go for another upset special.
“Our guys will come out and compete the best they can,” he said. “If we can hang in there, hopefully we can have an opportunity at the end.”
View videos from our coverage of Harlan’s substate victories below.