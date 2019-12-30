(Harlan) -- Harlan's wrestling squad had a respectable first-half of the season but that doesn't mean they aren't looking to improve in the season's second half.
"We'd like to move up a few spot in tournaments and possibly win a few of them," Harlan Coach John Murtaugh tells KMA Sports.
The Cyclones came into Christmas break with a 7-3 dual record and tournament finishes of third at their host tournament and fourth at Boys Town.
"We just didn't quite do well in enough in the semifinal rounds to get in the hunt for the championships," Murtaugh said.
Harlan lost three state qualifiers from a year ago: Oscar Olmos, Joseph Arkfeld and state runner-up Derec Weyer, but Coach Murtaugh also returned 10 starters from last season's team including former state qualifier Ethan Lemon at 132 pounds. Lemon is currently 15-3 on the season.
"He as tough as an old boot," Murtaugh said of Lemon.
Carter Bendorf is off to a solid start at 170 pounds. Bendorf---the son of Adam Bendorf, who was a two-time state champion for Lewis Central--- is currently 11-4 on the season and ranked ninth in Class 2A.
The younger Bendorf's improvements from last season, where he was a district qualifier, has been evident to his coach.
"He does some freestyle wrestling in the spring and I think that helps him," Murtaugh said of Bendorf, "He's just a better wrestler all the way around,"
Nathan Henry has spent most the season at 195, but bumped up to 220 recently and pinned 3A No. 2 Cael Thorson (Waukee) at the Waukee Duals.
Luke Freund (113), Luke Musich (126), Wyatt Obrecht (138) Reece Schwery (152) and Jesse Schwery (220) have also been key cogs in the lineup for Coach Murtaugh.
According to Murtaugh, the Cyclones have used the break to clean up some technique issues.
"We've got to spend some time on technique and try to maintain the shape that we had going into the break," he said.
The Cyclones will return to action January 9th with a triangular against Atlantic-CAM and Dension-Schleswig. Atlantic-CAM is the defending conference champion while Denison-Schleswig appears to be much approved.
"That dual's going to be a war," Murtaugh said.
As could be just about every night in the Hawkeye Ten that features many solid teams including Red Oak, Creston/O-M, Lewis Central, Kuemper Catholic, Glenwood, and Clarinda.
The Cyclones have been towards the top half of the conference recently and Coach Murtaugh is hopeful his team can stay there and perhaps be players for the conference tournament title in Red Oak on February 1st.
"The conference is probably more wide open than it has been in recent years and we feel like we have a team that can get it done. There's never an easy match, you just got to keep your nose to the grindstone and grind them out."
The complete interview with Coach Murtaugh can be heard below.