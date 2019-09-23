(Harlan) -- The Harlan cross country season is off to a fantastic start. While the boys have been fighting through some injury and illness, the girl’s team is showing off its depth and holds a current state ranking of No. 4.
Coach Doug Renkly joined Monday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review to talk about his team’s hot start.
“Keeping everybody healthy and happy is the trick this time of year,” Coach Renkly said. “Viruses are going around and everything, so we’re battling that, but for the most part we have enough depth where we can maintain.”
Leading the way on the girl’s side is senior Lucy Borkowski, who has two runner-up and two third-place finishes to her name so far this season and is ranked No. 29 in the latest IATC rankings.
“She went through a tremendous transformation over the summer,” Renkly said. “Really dedicated herself in the weight room and in the training. She put in the time and the miles.”
Borkowski has been followed by a band of girls that don’t have a whole lot of time between them. The pack running of senior Abby Alberti, juniors Abi Albertson, Olivia Anderson and Brecken VanBaale and sophomore Kaia Bieker have been key to the Cyclones’ success.
“We really work very, very hard at staying close together during the race,” Renkly said. “Starting together and trying to finish together.”
In their most recent meet at Storm Lake – another team championship – Borkowski was second in 20:36.49 while Freund ran sixth at 21:19.36, Bieker was seventh in 21:27.54, Alberti was eighth in 21:35.73 and Albertson took 12th in 21:56.97. VanBaale (17th, 22:25.40) and Anderson (23rd, 22:49.92) weren’t far behind.
“We’ve got a strong crew there,” Coach Renkly said. “They’re really a joy to work with. We’re just trying to stay healthy meet to meet. During this two-week stretch, we have two meets per week. A lot of it is the preparation and the recovery afterwards. We’re really focused on later in the season and closing those gaps down so we don’t let competitors into our group.”
On the boy’s side, Harlan touts the returning Hawkeye Ten Conference champion in Trey Gross. However, a bout with appendicitis has him out at the moment, leaving the leadership role to junior Brennon Munch and senior Isaac Jones.
“(Gross) is slowly coming back now, and we expect him to run in the next couple weeks,” Renkly said. “We’ve had some setbacks, but they started out on fire. The guys that are still healthy are still focused and working on their game, so when we get the other guys back we can pick up where we left off.”
The Cyclones are scheduled to be back on the course Tuesday night at the Creston meet. Listen to much more with Coach Renkly from today’s KMAland Catch Up below.