(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Atlantic, Red Oak and Kuemper had several players honored with the release of the Class 2A District 9 awards.
Shenandoah’s Anthony Stogdill is an Elite Specialist choice while Red Oak’s Justin McCunn earned Elite Linebacker honors. Kuemper’s Blaise Gunnerson was picked as an Elite Defensive Lineman, and Atlantic’s Tyler Moen is the Elite Running Back in the district.
Shenandoah’s first team choices are Kyle Cerven, Austin Herold and Stogdill while Morgan Cotten is on the second team and Peyton Stephens and Avery Martin are honorable mentions.
Red Oak’s McCunn and Jacob Athen are first team choices while Dawson Bond, Jake Echternach and Carter Maynes are honorable mentions.
Atlantic’s Moen, Cale Roller, Colin Mullenix, Garrett Reynolds and Grant Sturm are on the first team while teammates Bodie Johnson and Gunner Kirchhoff are second team choices. Nile Petersen, Devin McKay, Brayden Atkinson and Joe Weaver are honorable mentions for the Trojans.
Kuemper’s first team picks are Gunnerson, Cole Collison, Kyle Berg and Kurtis Ramsey. Caden Wittrock and Tre Knobbe are second team selections, and Truman Haukap, Connor Stoelk, Jake Hugeback and Simon Wagner were picked as honorable mentions.
