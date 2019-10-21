(Iowa City) -- The 2020 Iowa basketball recruiting class added three new commits in the last two days.
On Sunday, Indianapolis shooting guard Tony Perkins announced his verbal to the Hawkeyes while former Hawkeye Kenyon Murray’s twin sons Kris and Keegan Murray committed on Monday.
Perkins - a 3-star prospect from Lawrence North High School - is the 11th ranked player in Indiana, according to 247Sports, and picked the Hawkeyes over reported offers from several mid-major programs.
The Murrays originally attended Cedar Rapids Prairie and are spending the year at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida. Western Illinois was the only other known offer.