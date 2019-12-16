(KMAland) -- Three Hawkeyes, two Bulldogs and one Tiger were named to United Soccer Coaches Association Scholar All-Region Team on Monday.
Claire Graves, Hannah Drkulec and Isabella Blackman were all named to the Scholar All-North/Central Region Team. Graves is a first-team pick while Drkulec is a second-team honoree and Blackman was named to the third team. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
Drake’s Cassie Rohan and Vanessa Kavan were also honored on Monday with Rohan receiving second team recognition and Kavan getting picked to the third team. View the complete release from Drake athletics linked here.
Missouri’s Sarah Luebbert was picked to the first team All-North/Central Region, as well. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.