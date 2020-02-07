(Lincoln) -- Five Hawkeyes, four Huskers and six from Missouri are among those invited to the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month.
Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa, defensive backs Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone, quarterback Nate Stanley and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs are the Hawkeyes heading to the combine.
Nebraska defensive linemen Darrion Daniels and Carlos and Khalil Davis and cornerback Lamar Jackson are also invited. Missouri’s six are quarterback Kelly Bryant, defensive lineman Jordan Elliott, linebacker Cale Garrett, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and offensive linemen Trystan Colon-Castillo and Yasir Durant.
Iowa State’s lone invite is long snapper Steven Wirtel while Kansas offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji and his teammate and linebacker Azur Kamara are also invited.
The combine is from February 24th through March 1st. View the complete list of invitees linked here.