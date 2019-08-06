(Iowa City) -- Iowa basketball has landed Chicago area point guard Ahron Ulis.
Ulis announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday.
Ulis, the brother of former Kentucky standout Tyler, is ranked as a 3-star by both Rivals and 247Sports. He chose Iowa over other reported offers from DePaul, New Mexico, Siena, Northern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Toledo and several other low major offers.
The 6-foot-2 prospect will be a senior at Marian Catholic in Chicago Heights, Illinois. He averaged 18.3 points and 4.4 assists as a junior.