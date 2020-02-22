(Des Moines) -- Thirty-three KMAland wrestlers solidified their position on the medal stand during Saturday morning's session of wrestling at the 2020 State Wrestling Tournament from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines while seven others will compete for championships tonight.
CLASS 1A
Logan-Magnolia's Hagen Heistand paced all area wrestlers Saturday morning with his third-place finish Saturday afternoon. Heistand, who came in as the top-ranked wrestler at 120 pounds, overcame a quarterfinal upset and captured third for the second consecutive year. Heistand was one of three Lo-Ma wrestlers who stamped their spots on the medal stand. Wyatt Reisz took fifth at 126 while Barret Pitt was fourth at 285 pounds. Junior Briar Reisz will also be competing for a state title later tonight at 152 pounds, giving the Panthers four medalists.
Underwood will be busy tonight in the finals with three finalists, but they were busy in consolation action, too. Stevie Barnes (120) claimed fourth while Zane Ziegler (132) and Blake Thomsen (152) both secured sixth-place medals. The Eagles' trio of Gable Porter (106), Logan James (138) and Nick Hamilton (145) will compete for titles later tonight on KMA 960.
Mount Ayr's quartet of underclassmen reached the podium Saturday. Brothers Drew and Trae Ehlen claimed seventh at 106 and 138 respectively while Bryce Shaha and Jaydon Knight were eighth at 120 and 145.
Bedford's duo of Drew Venteicher and Devin Whipple posted finishes of fourth and seventh respectively at 170 and 285 pounds.
Riverside's Jace Rose (113) overcame a heartbreaking semifinal loss to win his consolation semifinal, but lost in his placement match and will take home fourth in his sophomore campaign.
Tri-Center's Bryson Freeberg closed out his career with a win, and a fifth-place medal at 170 pounds. Freeberg, who was mere seconds away from reaching the finals, notched a 5-2 decision over Connor Fehr (West Bend) for his second consecutive state tournament medal.
Tallen Myers' state tournament debut was an impressive one. The Southwest Valley junior overcame an opening round defeat and rattled off four straight victories before being forced to forfeit his third-place match due to injury. Myers' fourth-place medal is the second-best placement in Southwest Valley history.
AHSTW's Gavyn Fischer finished his career with a seventh-place medal at 195 pounds. Missouri Valley's Nick Haynes claimed sixth at 182 pounds, Southeast Warren's Randy Jimenez was eighth at 132 pounds and Luke Mosinski took eighth at 220 pounds.
Interviews with the Ehlens, Knight, Myers, Whipple, Venteicher, Freeberg, Heistand, Reisz, Pitt, Ziegler, Fischer and Rose can be viewed below.
CLASS 2A/CLASS 3A
Crew Howard (Clarinda) and Atlantic-CAM's Cale Roller (285) paced area medalists with fourth-place finishes. Red Oak's Justin McCunn (160) was seventh while teammate Carter Maynes claimed fifth at 195 pounds. Creston-OM's Sam Chapman finished sixth at 195 while Kuemper's Benjamin Schmitz was fifth at 120 pounds and Harlan's Ethan Lemon captured seventh at 126.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Isaac Bryan (138) was fourth while Blake Liebe (170) was sixth and Nate Curry (132) claimed eighth.
In Class 3A, Lewis Central's Tanner Higgins (145) took eighth at 145 pounds. LeMars' Jake Francksen-Small (160) and Colton Hoag (182) took seventh. Interviews with Howard, McCunn, Maynes, Schmitz, Lemon and Higgins can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A PLACEMENT MATCHES
106: Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) finishes seventh
113: Jace Rose (Riverside) finishes fourth
120: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) finishes third; Stevie Barnes (Underwood) finishes fourth; Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) finishes fourth
126: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) finishes fifth
132: Randy Jimenez (SE Warren) finishes eighth
138: Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) finishes seventh
145: Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr) finishes eighth
152: Blake Thomsen (Underwood) finishes sixth
170: Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox) finishes fourth; Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) finishes fifth
182: Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) finishes sixth
195: Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) finishes seventh
220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) finishes fourth; Luke Mosinski (Audubon) finishes eighth
285: Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia) finishes fourth, Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox) finishes seventh
CLASS 2A PLACEMENT MATCHES
120: Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) finishes fifth
126: Ethan Lemon (Harlan) finishes seventh
132: Nate Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes eighth
138: Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes fourth
160: Justin McCunn (Red Oak) finishes seventh
170: Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) finishes sixth
195: Carter Maynes (Red Oak) finishes fifth; Sam Chapman (Creston-OM) finishes sixth
285: Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM) finishes fourth
CLASS 3A PLACEMENT MATCHES
145:Tanner Higgins (Lewis Central) finishes eighth.
160: Jake Francksen-Small (LeMars) finishes seventh
182: Colton Hoag (LeMars) finishes seventh
CLASS 1A CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
113: Jace Rose (Riverside) will wrestle for third
120: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for third; Stevie Barnes (Underwood) will wrestle for third.
126: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for fifth
132: Zane Ziegler (Underwood) will wrestle for fifth
152: Blake Thomsen (Underwood) will wrestle for fifth
170: Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox) will wrestle for third; Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) will wrestle for fifth
182: Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) will wrestle for fifth
220: Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) will wrestle for third
285: Barret Pitt (Logan-Magnolia) will wrestle for third.
CLASS 2A CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
120: Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) will wrestle for fifth
138: Isaac Bryan (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for third
170: Blake Liebe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will wrestle for fifth
195: Carter Maynes (Red Oak) will wrestle for fifth; Sam Chapman (Creston-OM) will wrestle for fifth
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda) will wrestle for third
285: Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM) will wrestle for third