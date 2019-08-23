(KMAland) -- Week 0 is in the books with Stanton/Essex, Sidney, Audubon, Lenox, Ar-We-Va, Nodaway Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys among the teams starting 1-0.
Here’s a look at the complete rundown from Week 0. Find full recaps of the wins for Stanton/Essex, Audubon and Lenox at our Local Sports News Page.
Sidney 52 Seymour 16
Cole Stenzel had 71 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Garett Phillips added 63 yards and a score. Tyler Hensley chipped in 58 yards of his own.
Matthew Benedict tossed a pair of touchdowns with one each to Will Oswal and Cale Phillips. Oswald had a team-high seven tackles for a defense that forced three turnovers and had a safety.
Ar-We-Va 56 Griswold 50 — OT
Ar-We-Va survived a wild back and forth game to open the season with a victory.
Derek Mueller led Griswold with 228 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while Cale Swain had 100 yards and a score of his own. Mueller added a touchdown pass and kickoff return for a touchdown.
Nodaway Valley 32 Central Decatur 24
Clay Hohertz snagged a 14-yard touchdown from Nate Russell with under one second to play to help Nodaway Valley snap their 11-game losing skid.
Montezuma 68 Southeast Warren 42
Baxter 68 Mormon Trail 32
English Valleys 47 Twin Cedars 8
Iowa Valley 46 Collins-Maxwell 14
HLV 60 Colo-Nesco 14
North Iowa 34 West Bend-Mallard 30
BGM, Brooklyn 62 Wayne 26
Martensdale-St. Marys 46 GMG, Garwin 8
Belle Plaine 44 Lynnville-Sully 6