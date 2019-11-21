(KMAland) -- Sidney senior Kelsey Hobbie knows better than most how important defense is on the volleyball court.
“I think it’s probably the most important part of volleyball,” Hobbie said.
And the numbers show just how much Hobbie put into her defense. The state champion was the only player in the entire state to average at least 0.97 blocks and 2.30 digs per set. For that, Hobbie is this year’s KMAland Defensive Player of the Y ear.
“You can’t second guess yourself,” Hobbie told KMA Sports about her defensive play. “You have to go for everything. You have to be the leader and not the follower.”
More often than not, that’s what Hobbie was for her Sidney team, which parlayed an elite defense on their way to the 1A state title.
“We spent the first part of our practice passing,” Hobbie said. “We would use a bunch of passing drills, and we had to dig it up or we would have to run.”
It served Hobbie well, too, and she proved to be the best combination of blocking at the net and digging in the back row in the area (if not the state).
“(Defense) is just really important,” Hobbie reiterated. “It’s a good way to get your point on your side of the net. Back row and blocking are just so important. I stepped up a lot more (this year) with serve receive. I think that was probably one of my better defensive areas.”
The offensive numbers are striking, but it’s possible Hobbie’s biggest impact came on the defensive side.
Hobbie is the second straight Sidney standout to win the KMAland Defensive Player of the Year after Jaden Daffer took the 2018 award. Kuemper’s Kalee Peter (2017), Tri-Center’s Alyssa Baatz (2016) and Jordyn Moser of Harlan (2015) are previous winners.
Listen to the complete interview with Hobbie below.