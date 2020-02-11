(Logan) -- One of Class 1A's most consistent dual teams earned another trip to state duals Tuesday night. The Logan-Magnolia Panthers breezed past Interstate 35 in the semifinals before edging Harrison County foe Missouri Valley in the finals to punch their ticket to state duals for the 16th time since 2002.
"It's certainly a team goal," Coach Dan Thompson said. "It's one we talk about all the time. It's important for us and we love going for it."
Every Logan-Magnolia graduating class since the Class of 2001 has got to experience state duals at least once.
"You grow up, you watch all the wrestlers before you and you're sitting up in the stands, watching the guys before you and you want to be down there," Lo-Ma 285 pounder Barret Pitt said. "Making state duals is a tradition here and something you never forget."
The Panthers cruised to victory in their semifinal with a 65-12 victory over Interstate 35. Missouri Valley took care of Bedford-Lenox 58-13 to set the stage for an all-Harrison County final.
Logan-Magnolia won the first four matches of the dual to take a 16-0 lead but Missouri Valley answered with four straight pins to take a 24-16 lead. Rex Johnsen then picked up a quick pin at 220 pounds for Lo-Ma to pull them within two. The Panthers then rattled off five more victories to pull away for the 48-24 victory.
"Missouri Valley brought it," Thompson said. "They came to beat us and that was a heckuva dual."
Pitt picked up two impressive wins at heavyweight for the Panthers. The No. 5 ranked wrestler in Class 1A upset 1A No. 2 Ryley Snell in the semifinals with a takedown in the waning seconds to take the 3-1 decision.
"He got a pretty good shot on me and took me down, but I knew what he was trying to do, I stayed in great position, took a pretty nice shot and found a way to circle around and block the head," Pitt said.
Pitt backed up his impressive semifinal performance with an impressive 9-4 victory over Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) in the semifinals.
"Every match against Missouri Valley is a grind," Pitt said. "It doesn't matter who you're wrestling. Whether you're grinding for that win or grinding for bonus points, every match is huge."
Sophomore Hagen Heistand also had an impressive night, posting a pair of dominant victories at 120 and 126 pounds.
"I just kept on taking anything that was there," Heistand said. "Any shot there, I was taking it."
Sean Thompson, Wyatt Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Bryce Hudnut, Briar Reisz and Rex Johnsen also finished the evening 2-0 for the Panthers.
Missouri Valley's Drake Anderson, Nick Haynes and Jace Coenen also went 2-0 Tuesday night.
Logan-Magnolia will now turn their attention to next Wednesday's Class 1A State Dual Tournament, which will begin at 9 a.m.
"We're excited for whoever we have and go down there and compete," Thompson said. "We'd love to go down there, win in the first round, get on the front side and see what we can do."
KMA Sports will have updates throughout the day from the state dual tournament
Complete interviews with Heistand, Pitt and Coach Thompson can be viewed below.
DUAL RESULTS
Logan-Magnolia 63 Interstate 35, Truro 12
Lo-Ma winners: Sean Thompson, Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Brady Thompson, Gavin Maguire, Bryce Hudnut, Briar Reisz, Tanner Mace, Dylan Oviatt, Colben Chase, Rex Johnsen, Barret Pitt
Missouri Valley 58 Bedford/Lenox 13
Mo Valley winners: Andrew Bowman, Jacob Polzin, Zavier Trovato, Fred Veatch, Eric McIlnay, Gage Clausen, Drake Anderson, Nick Haynes, Jace Coenen, Kaden Bonham, Connor Murray
B/L winners: Mizael Gomez, Terrence Sheley, Drew Venteicher
Logan-Magnolia 48 Missouri Valley 24
Lo-Ma winners: Jacob Downey, Sean Thompson, Kaleb King, Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Gavin Maguire, Bryce Hudnut, Briar Reisz, Rex Johnsen, Barret Pitt
Missouri Valley winners: Drake Anderson, Jon Johnson, Nick Haynes, Jace Coenen