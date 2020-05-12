(Avoca) -- AHSTW senior Michael Shiffer was looking for somewhere that would challenge him and make him feel like he was at home. He found that with one of NAIA's most-dominant college football programs, signing with Morningside.
"It feels amazing," Shiffer said. "Just knowing I get to play somewhere. It's been a dream since I was little. It feels like a big accomplishment."
Shiffer also wrestled, ran track and played baseball at AHSTW, but his heart was always set on football, which led to his opportunity at Morningside.
"Just got in contact with Coach (Steve) Ryan and Coach (Casey) Jacobsen," Shiffer said. "I had a couple friends that played up there. I came up for homecoming, did a couple visits and kept talking to him."
Shiffer says the hospitality was an instant draw to Sioux City.
"All the coaches up there are super nice," Shiffer said. "They automatically treat you like family. It just made me feel like I was at home."
The Mustangs have claimed back-to-back NAIA titles, posted 16 consecutive playoff appearances and claimed nine straight Great Plains Athletic Conference titles.
"It was really cool to be able to go up there to a team that's really good," Shiffer said. "But I know I'm going to have to work pretty hard to be able to play. I wanted a place where I could challenge myself pretty hard and push myself as a player."
Shiffer led the Vikings in tackles this past season. His future at Morningside appears to come on the defensive side.
"The coaches up there have me going for outside linebacker," Shiffer said. "Maybe a little bit of roll down safety."
Shiffer is hopeful he can continue to be a student of the game.
"Studying film, seeing where I can get better and working on my zone coverages," Shiffer said. "Just working on that on my own and trying to get better."
When he gets to Sioux City, Shiffer is hopeful to be a key cog for the Mustangs' well-oiled machine.
"Just try to help that team out any way I can," Shiffer said. "Maybe go for a couple more rings."
Shiffer will be joined on Morningside's football team by Kyle Cerven (Shenandoah), Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center), Cale Roller (Atlantic), Ben Fichter (AL), Colton Irlbeck (Kuemper Catholic), Jordan Torres (Denison-Schleswig), Aaron Allen (Exira-EHK), Noah Carter (Glenwood) and Drake Partridge (AHSTW).
The complete interview with Shiffer can be heard below.