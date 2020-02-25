(Council Bluffs) — Treynor’s offense and defense clicked all night long to send the Cardinals to within one win of the state tournament.
Treynor made 10 three-pointers and blew past Tri-Center 67-44 to win the Class 2A District 16 championship at Thomas Jefferson High School Tuesday night.
“I thought we showed a lot of grit and toughness,” said Treynor Head Coach Scott Rucker. “We got off to a great start offensively. I feel like we scored on our first five or six possessions. We didn’t defend well on the help-side in the first quarter, but then I thought we defended well and made everything hard for them.”
The Cardinals started fast, leading 12-5 early on thanks to eight early points from Jack Tiarks — including two big dunks. Tri-Center stormed back with a quick 7-0 run to tie things up, before Treynor scored 12 of the final 17 to close the quarter. The Cardinals canned four three pointers in the opening frame.
Treynor picked right back up with the efficient offense in the second, scoring the first 10 points of the quarter. The Cardinals led by as many as 18 and took a 39-25 advantage into halftime.
Things slowed down in the second half, as Treynor outscored T-C 28-19 over the last two quarters — aided by a 10-for-12 effort at the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Rucker says it was nice to have a night where outside shots were falling.
“Since Christmas break, I think we’ve shot the ball close to a 40-percent clip from three,” said Rucker. “We were probably closer to 20 percent before that. It’s not a secret formula. Our kids are getting in extra practice. (Assistant) Coach (Jeremy) Faubel is a wizard with them. He takes over when practice ends and works on their footwork a lot. They trust him and they’re seeing the results of that now.”
The Cardinals were led by Jack Stogdill, who scored 18 points — including 12-of-13 at the free throw line — and dished out six assists with four rebounds. Tiarks finished with 16 points and five rebounds, while Luke Mieska scored 11 points.
Treynor advances to a Class 2A Substate Final against Panorama Saturday night.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Rucker and Stogdill in a video you can view below.
Tri-Center’s season comes to a close at 18-5. The Trojans were paced by nine points apiece from Tom Turner and Leyton Nelson.