(Council Bluffs) -- For the 16th time in school history, Treynor will play in the boys state basketball tournament.
The Cardinals (24-1) cruised to a 71-41 victory over Panorama (17-7) in a 2A substate final on Saturday evening — a game heard on KMA 960.
Treynor broke away from a 13-8 lead at the end of the first period, scoring 30 second-quarter points on an array of Jack Stogdill drives, Jon Schwarte putbacks and yes, dunks by Jack Tiarks.
“We felt pretty good about what we could do, offensively,” Coach Scott Rucker said. “We weren’t cutting very hard in the first quarter, but everything was really great in the second. It was hard to figure out things to say at halftime to be honest.”
Stogdill finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while Tiarks had 18 points (six on dunks), four rebounds and three assists. Schwarte added 12 points, five rebounds and five blocks and Thomas Schwartz equaled a career-high with 10 points.
More than anything, though, the game was won on the defensive end, as Quinn Navara combined with Luke Mieska, Schwartz and Tim Zimmerman to limit a guard-heavy Panorama squad.
“Those four are such weapons on the ball that we can just keep rotating them in and keeping them fresh,” Rucker said. “A lot games they’re the difference, including tonight with a guard-heavy team like Panorama. We had to slow those guys down.”
Senior Malachi Peasley was held to just seven points and two field goals on the evening. Peasley, who scored 34 in a district final win over Kuemper, scored the first two points of the game on a long two-point jumper. He didn’t make another field goal until the fourth period when many of the Treynor regulars had left the game.
“He’s a great guard,” Navara said, “but coach told me to sit on his right hand and try not to let him touch the ball. The defense behind me was really helping out, and I give credit to Jon. When I got beat, he was there to help me.”
Treynor will now prepare for their 16th state tournament and their fifth in the last 10 seasons. However, it was a year where the Cardinals didn’t make state that may have spurred them on this season.
It was just last year when many of the same standouts lost a substate final to Des Moines Christian in shocking fashion.
“They got their hearts broken,” Coach Rucker said. “All we said about it this year was that we didn’t lose that game that night. We lost it in November, December and January when we didn’t come and practice hard the whole time.
“These kids have practiced their butts off. They play super, super hard, and in some cases, ridiculously hard. We won this game in November, December and January with how hard we practiced.”
The trip to Des Moines is also a return for the senior trio of Schwarte, Stogdill and Tiarks. All three were important pieces on their state runner-up in 2018.
“It means a lot,” Stogdil said. “All the hard work and the dreams throughout my life are coming true right now.”
“This is an amazing feeling,” Tiarks added. “We’ve been working hard since our freshman year, and it’s amazing to have it pay off and get back to state.”
Treynor will next play either Monday, March 9th or Tuesday, March 10th against an opponent to be determined in the coming days. Regardless, they’re planning to stay all week.
“We do the same every year we go,” Rucker said. “We try to win the first one. The 2A field is going to be loaded this year. It’s going to be really balanced, and there won’t be a bad team there. We’ll see who we play, but I know we’re going to be really prepared.”
View complete video interviews with Rucker, Stogdill, Tiarks and Navara below.