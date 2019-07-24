(Fort Dodge) -- Sydni Huisman and Treynor’s seven-person senior class went out a winner on Wednesday, staging a five-run comeback to beat Mount Vernon 7-6 in a Class 3A consolation game.
The Cardinals (31-4), one day after getting no-hit in a 10-0 loss to West Liberty, went eight up and eight down to open the contest against Mount Vernon senior pitcher Mandy Roe. Finally, one of their seniors - Kayla Chapman - broke the ice.
“I feel like we needed to get just one hit,” Coach Kara Huisman said. “We just didn’t get a hit until that point. I felt like it just takes one person, and then floodgates can open.”
True to Coach Huisman’s theory, Konnor Sudmann followed Chapman’s single with a single of her own. Then sophomore Alyssa Kellar singled, and Stella Umphreys worked a bases-loaded walk for the Cardinals first run of the tournament.
However, there was much more work to be done after Mount Vernon scored three in the first and two in the third to stake themselves to a 5-0 lead. Enter Sydni Huisman. The senior ace pitcher clobbered a three-run double to bring the Cardinals within one.
While the game wasn’t in hand for Treynor at that point, Coach Huisman says that’s when they really started to believe.
“I was a little disappointed early when we weren’t quite ready,” Coach Huisman said. “We found our stride a little later, and just rolling and scoring those four runs with two outs is what this tournament is all about.”
Huisman shut down Mount Vernon in the fourth and fifth, setting the stage for the go-ahead inning. Sudmann started the rally with a one-out infield single and stole second base before moving to third on Kellar’s base knock.
Umphreys popped out on the infield, but Huisman answered with a two-run go-ahead base hit to center. Bella Dingus provided the final margin with an RBI hit of her own, scoring courtesy runner Alexis Kellar.
Huisman ran into a little trouble in the sixth, allowing another run and placing runners on first and third, but she finished the game with her 368th strikeout of the season.
“I’m super proud of (Sydni),” Coach Huisman said. “Those two clutch hits and to end her high school career with a strikeout. She’s worked super hard, and that was a big moment for her.”
Sydni Huisman finishes her career with 99 career victories and 1,133 strikeouts. She also lands beside KMA Sports Hall of Famer Madison Keysor as the only Treynor pitchers to win at the state tournament.
“I’m just so proud of this team,” Sydni Huisman said. “We got down 5-0 and it could have ended like it did yesterday, but we came back. To play on this team is just amazing. I love every one of them.”
Huisman is joined in the senior class by Chapman, Reagan Darrah, Jordan Finnegan, Alexis Kellar, Sudmann and Jessica Vohs.
View complete video interviews with Coach and Sydni Huisman below.