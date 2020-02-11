(Atlantic) — For the fifth time in school history and first since 2001, the Humboldt wrestling team is moving to the State Dual Tournament.
The Class 2A No. 9 Wildcats moved to 24-2 overall and took down No. 10 Atlantic-CAM (21-3) 34-29 in the finals of a regional dual heard on KMA-FM 99.1. In a back-and-forth dual, it was bonus points that sent the Wildcats over the edge, as they earned three falls, two technical falls and one major decision among their seven wins.
“It came down to bonus points,” said Atlantic-CAM Head Coach Tim Duff. “That’s what dual wresting is about, can you score bonus points for your team? I thought we were competing. We had a couple matches where we weren’t quite able to finish the deal and on the flip side, we gave up a couple pins. I don’t think our kids quit. I thought they fought hard.”
“That’s the name of the game, go out there and look for the fall or the tech,” said Humboldt Assistant Coach Luke Satern. “We preach that every day. Turning a takedown straight to the back. Some of our guys did that tonight.”
Atlantic-CAM led a majority of the evening in the final, scoring a quick fall from Cale Roller at 285 pounds to go up 6-0. Humboldt’s Cole Nelson answered with a major decision at 106 pounds before Atlantic-CAM’s Aybren Moore won a wild 15-11 decision at 113 pounds.
Humboldt briefly grabbed the lead with a Cresten Craven fall at 120 pounds at 10-9, before the Trojans rattled off three-straight wins with Joe Weaver winning a major decision at 126 pounds, and Jaxson Bell and Brian South scoring two-point wins at 132 and 138, respectively.
The Wildcats bounced back with a Joe Weydert technical fall at 145 pounds, but Atlantic-CAM got a major decision from Kadin Stutzman at 152 pounds to go back in front 23-15. The teams would then trade falls with Levi Naeve getting the pin at 160 pounds for Humboldt and Payton Fewson sticking his opponent at 170 pounds for Atlantic-CAM.
Humboldt then closed the dual out with a Logan Nilles technical fall at 182, a Walt Delanoit decision at 195 and a fall by Colton Goodell at 220 to seal the dual.
“Our goal from day one was that success is going hard,” said Duff. “We wanted 14 guys that would go out and battle, compete and fight. I thought our kids fought hard and that’s all we can ask.”
You can view video interviews with Duff and Satern below.
Humboldt made the finals courtesy of a 45-30 win over Van Meter/Earlham. Atlantic-CAM won its semifinal dual over Red Oak 46-29. The Trojans picked up wins from Devin McKay, Roller, Easton O’Brien, Moore, Weaver, South, Tanner O’Brien and Stutzman. Red Oak got wins from Johnathan Erp, Dawson Bond, Jacob Echternach, Justin McCunn, Bruce Lukehart and Carter Maynes. The Tigers closed their dual season at 19-5.
FINAL: Humboldt 34 Atlantic-CAM 29
285: Cale Roller (ATLA) over Josh Beldin (HUMB) (Fall 1:16)
106: Cole Nelson (HUMB) over Easton O`Brien (ATLA) (MD 14-3)
113: Aybren Moore (ATLA) over Jase Goodell (HUMB) (Dec 15-11)
120: Cresten Craven (HUMB) over Ethan Follmann (ATLA) (Fall 1:18)
126: Joe Weaver (ATLA) over Ty Gargano (HUMB) (MD 16-7)
132: Jaxson Bell (ATLA) over Colby Clarken (HUMB) (Dec 7-5)
138: Brian South (ATLA) over Jordan Jensen (HUMB) (SV-1 6-4)
145: Joe Weydert (HUMB) over Tanner O`Brien (ATLA) (TF 16-0 5:36)
152: Kadin Stutzman (ATLA) over Fletcher Satern (HUMB) (MD 15-4)
160: Levi Naeve (HUMB) over Jarrett Armstrong (ATLA) (Fall 1:22)
170: Payton Fewson (ATLA) over Braxden Scott (HUMB) (Fall 5:34)
182: Logan Nilles (HUMB) over Brenden Casey (ATLA) (TF 22-7 5:45)
195: Walt Delanoit (HUMB) over Devin McKay (ATLA) (Dec 10-6)
220: Colton Goodell (HUMB) over Noah Vandevanter (ATLA) (Fall 5:43)
(HUMB Unsportmanlike Conduct -1.0)
SEMIFINAL: Humboldt 45 Van Meter/Earlham 30
220: Colton Goodell (HUMB) over Max Gilliland (VAME) (Fall 1:15)
285: Derrin Sesker (VAME) over Josh Beldin (HUMB) (Fall 1:31)
106: Cole Nelson (HUMB) over Easton Padilla (VAME) (Fall 0:29)
113: Jase Goodell (HUMB) over Mason Drake (VAME) (Fall 2:54)
120: Cresten Craven (HUMB) over Riley Harger (VAME) (MD 8-0)
126: Colby Wiederholt (VAME) over Ty Gargano (HUMB) (MD 12-2)
132: Colby Clarken (HUMB) over Jackson Boese (VAME) (Fall 0:29)
138: Jordan Jensen (HUMB) over Tristan Drake (VAME) (Fall 3:00)
145: Tyler Haynes (VAME) over Joe Weydert (HUMB) (Fall 3:20)
152: Bryce Cole (VAME) over Fletcher Satern (HUMB) (Dec 7-3)
160: Levi Naeve (HUMB) over Nic Swalla (VAME) (Fall 1:04)
170: Caleb Swalla (VAME) over Braxden Scott (HUMB) (TF 16-0 5:54)
182: Logan Nilles (HUMB) over Trey Bond (VAME) (TF 17-1 5:08)
195: Gavin Goodrich (VAME) over (HUMB) (For.)
SEMIFINAL: Atlantic-CAM 46 Red Oak 29
220: Devin McKay (ATLA) over Jordan Holaday (REOA) (Fall 1:42)
285: Cale Roller (ATLA) over Hunter Portales (REOA) (Fall 0:42)
106: Easton O`Brien (ATLA) over Brandon Erp (REOA) (Fall 0:44)
113: Aybren Moore (ATLA) over Chase Sandholm (REOA) (Fall 1:38)
120: Johnathan Erp (REOA) over Ethan Follmann (ATLA) (Fall 5:47)
126: Joe Weaver (ATLA) over Chase Roeder (REOA) (Fall 0:22)
132: Dawson Bond (REOA) over Jaxson Bell (ATLA) (Dec 8-3)
138: Brian South (ATLA) over AJ Schmid (REOA) (Fall 1:06)
145: Tanner O`Brien (ATLA) over Bryan Erp (REOA) (MD 9-0)
152: Kadin Stutzman (ATLA) over (REOA) (For.)
160: Jacob Echternach (REOA) over Jarrett Armstrong (ATLA) (Fall 1:33)
170: Justin McCunn (REOA) over Brenden Casey (ATLA) (TF 18-2 5:11)
182: Bruce Lukehart (REOA) over Payton Fewson (ATLA) (Dec 6-1)
195: Carter Maynes (REOA) over (ATLA) (For.)