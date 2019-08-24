(Lincoln) -- Nebraska added a running back to their 2020 recruiting class for the second time this week on Saturday.
Port Orange (Florida) Spruce Creek High School running back Marvin Scott III committed to the Huskers in a tweet on Saturday morning.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pound 3-star recruit joins Oklahoma prep running back Sevion Morrison in joining the Nebraska backfield this week. He’s the 42nd-ranked running back and 83rd-ranked Floridian, according to 247Sports.
Scott had other reported offers from Alabama, Boston College, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest.
All N...— Marvin Scott III ⚡️ (@MS3_scott) August 24, 2019
1000% COMMITTED ‼️🏝#GBR 🔥 @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/Ucm5lan34Z