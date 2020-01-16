(KMAland) -- Two Huskers and two Jayhawks have been selected in the NWSL College Draft.
Nebraska’s Sinclaire Miramontez was picked in the third round and 27th overall by the North Carolina Courage while college teammate Meg Brandt was taken in the fourth round and 34th overall by Reign FC.
Kansas’ Katie McClure was nabbed by the Washington Spirit in the third round - 23rd overall. Another Jayhawk Addisyn Merrick was picked 28th overall and in the fourth round by the North Carolina Courage.
