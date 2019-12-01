(KMAland) -- Nebraska is the No. 5 national seed and one of seven Big Ten teams in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament while Iowa State, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Missouri all picked up at-large selections.
The Huskers will open play at home against Ball State on Friday while Northern Iowa and Missouri are also slotted in Lincoln and will play one another on Friday.
Iowa State meets Creighton in the opening round in Minneapolis on the opposite side of No. 7 national seed Minnesota, which opens with Fairfield.
View the complete bracket linked here.