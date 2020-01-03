(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football picked up a key commit for their 2021 recruiting class on Thursday.
Four-star linebacker Randolph Kpai of Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Washington announced his commitment to the Huskers via social media.
Kpai, the No. 73 overall recruiting in the country per 247Sports composite, is the fourth known commit for the Huskers in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound chose Nebraska over other reported offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin, among others.