(Lincoln) -- Nebraska picked up a massive offensive lineman for their 2021 recruiting class on Monday.
Branson Yager, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound three-star prospect out of Grantsville, Utah, announced a commitment to the Huskers via social media.
Yager picked the Huskers over plenty other Division I offers, including California, BYU, Vanderbilt and Virginia, among others.
Yager ranks 15th by 247Sports in the state of Utah and 127th at offensive tackle. He is the fifth known commitment for Nebraska in the 2021 recruiting class and the third offensive lineman.