(KMAland) -- The latest IATC cross country rankings are out this morning. Check out the KMAland runners and teams that are ranked below.
CLASS 1A
Girls Team: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 8. AHSTW, 11. Nodaway Valley, 13. Tri-Center
Girls Individual: 1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 4. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars; 10. Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 14. Grace Slater, Audubon; 17. Kylee Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 25. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley; 28. Ryann Portch, AHSTW
Boys Team: 2. Nodaway Valley, 11. Tai-Center, 12. St. Albert, Teams to Watch: IKM-Manning
Boys Individual: 1. Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 4. Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 5. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 7. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney; 18. Emery Sage, Melcher-Dallas; 25. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley; 29. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A
Girls Team: None
Girls Individual: 10. Tori Castle, Treynor; 18. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda
Boys Team: Teams to Watch: Central Decatur
Boys Individual: None
CLASS 3A
Girls Team: 4. Harlan, 6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 11. Glenwood, 15. Atlantic
Girls Individual: 8. Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic; 9. Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan Catholic; 27. Braelyn Baker, Creston; 30. Lucy Borkowski, Harlan
Boys Team: 13. Atlantic; Teams to Watch: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Boys Individual: 9. Craig Becker, Atlantic; 30. Tyler Putney, Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 4A
Girls Team: None
Girls Individual: 13. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East; 27. Karlee Phillips, Sioux City East
Boys Team: 4. Sioux City North
Boys Individual: 4. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 11. Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson; 16. Will Mohr, Sioux City North; 19. Beshanena Gutema, Sioux City North