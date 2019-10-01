Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.