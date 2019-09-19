IATC

(KMAland) -- Twelve teams and 28 individuals from KMAland conferences are ranked in the latest IATC cross country rankings. 

Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge and Nodaway Valley’s Joshua Baudler are still No. 1 in the Class 1A individual rankings while Logan-Magnolia’s girls continued to hold the top spot in the 1A team rankings. View the complete list of teams and individuals from KMAland conferences that are ranked below. Click here for the complete set of rankings.

CLASS 1A

Girls Team: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 10. AHSTW, 11. Tri-Center, Teams to Watch — Twin Cedars

Girls Individual: 1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2. Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 9. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars; 13. Grace Slater, Audubon; 16. Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 20. J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas; 24. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley; 26. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union

Boys Team: 2. Nodaway Valley, 9. Tri-Center, 11. St. Albert

Boys Individual: 1. Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 5. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney; 6. Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 12. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 19. Emery Sage, Melcher-Dallas; 28. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley; 30. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley

CLASS 2A

Girls Team: Teams to Watch — Shenandoah 

Girls Individual: 3. Tori Castle, Treynor; 23. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda

Boys Team: 15. Central Decatur, Teams to Watch — Red Oak

Boys Individual: 23. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak

CLASS 3A

Girls Team: 4. Harlan, 9. Atlantic, 10. Bishop Heelan, 15. Glenwood

Girls Individual: Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic; 9. Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan; 29. Lucy Borkowski, Harlan

Boys Team: 12. Atlantic, Teams to Watch — Glenwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Boys Individual: 12. Craig Becker, Atlantic; 22. Trey Gross, Harlan

CLASS 4A

Girls Team: Teams to Watch — Sioux City East

Girls Individual: 6. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 28. Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson

Boys Team: 5. Sioux City North

Boys Individual: 14. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East; 26. Karlee Phillips, Sioux City East