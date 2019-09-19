(KMAland) -- Twelve teams and 28 individuals from KMAland conferences are ranked in the latest IATC cross country rankings.
Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge and Nodaway Valley’s Joshua Baudler are still No. 1 in the Class 1A individual rankings while Logan-Magnolia’s girls continued to hold the top spot in the 1A team rankings. View the complete list of teams and individuals from KMAland conferences that are ranked below. Click here for the complete set of rankings.
CLASS 1A
Girls Team: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 10. AHSTW, 11. Tri-Center, Teams to Watch — Twin Cedars
Girls Individual: 1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2. Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 9. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars; 13. Grace Slater, Audubon; 16. Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 20. J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas; 24. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley; 26. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union
Boys Team: 2. Nodaway Valley, 9. Tri-Center, 11. St. Albert
Boys Individual: 1. Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 5. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney; 6. Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 12. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 19. Emery Sage, Melcher-Dallas; 28. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley; 30. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A
Girls Team: Teams to Watch — Shenandoah
Girls Individual: 3. Tori Castle, Treynor; 23. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda
Boys Team: 15. Central Decatur, Teams to Watch — Red Oak
Boys Individual: 23. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak
CLASS 3A
Girls Team: 4. Harlan, 9. Atlantic, 10. Bishop Heelan, 15. Glenwood
Girls Individual: Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic; 9. Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan; 29. Lucy Borkowski, Harlan
Boys Team: 12. Atlantic, Teams to Watch — Glenwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Boys Individual: 12. Craig Becker, Atlantic; 22. Trey Gross, Harlan
CLASS 4A
Girls Team: Teams to Watch — Sioux City East
Girls Individual: 6. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 28. Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson
Boys Team: 5. Sioux City North
Boys Individual: 14. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East; 26. Karlee Phillips, Sioux City East