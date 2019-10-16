(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches released their latest cross country state rankings on Tuesday. Here’s a look at those that are ranked from KMA. View the complete list of rankings here.
CLASS 1A
Girls Individual: 1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 3. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 7. Riley Dunkin, Twin Cedars; 11. Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 15. Grace Slater, Audubon; 18. Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 28. Ryann Portch, AHSTW; 30. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley
Girls Team: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 8. AHSTW, 12. Tai-Center, Teams to Watch: Nodaway Valley
Boys Individual: 1. Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 4. Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 5. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney; 8. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 17. Emery Sage, Melcher-Dallas; 24. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley; 28. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley
Boys Team: 2. Nodaway valley, 11. St. Albert, 12. Tri-Center, Teams to Watch: Woodbine
CLASS 2A
Girls Individual: 13. Tori Castle, Treynor; 24. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda
Boys Individual: None
Boys Team: 14. Central Decatur
CLASS 3A
Girls Individual: 13. Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan Catholic; 20. Braelyn Baker, Creston; 25. Lucy Borkowski, Harlan
Girls Team: 4. Harlan, 11. Bishop Heelan, 12. Glenwood
Boys Individual: 12. Craig Becker, Atlantic; 21. Trey Gross, Harlan
Boys Team: 12. Atlantic
CLASS 4A
Girls Individual: 17. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East; 30. Sydney Helt, Sioux City East
Girls Team: None
Boys Individual: 3. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 8. Will Lohr, Sioux City North
Boys Teams: 4. Sioux City North