(KMAland) --- IAWrestle has released their first team and individual rankings of the 2019-20 wrestling the season. Click here for the full rankings
Listed below are the teams and individuals ranked from KMAland conferences.
CLASS 1A
Team: 3. Underwood, 6. Logan-Magnolia
106 lbs: 3. Jace Rose, Riverside
113 lbs: 8. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia; 9. John Schroder, Riverside; 10. Hayden Fischer, AHSTW
120 lbs: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 9. Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr.
126 lbs: 8. Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys; 9. Connor Atkisson, Tri-Center; 10. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren.
132 lbs: 2. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys; 8. Zane Ziegler, Underwood; 10. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr.
138 lbs: 2. Logan James, Underwood; 10. Gavin McGuire, Logan-Magnolia.
145 lbs: 1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 2. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 7. Sherman Hayes, East Union.
152 lbs: 2. Blake Thomsen, Underwood.
160 lbs: 9. Seth Keisel, AHSTW
170 lbs: 4. Drew Venteicher, Bedford/Lenox; 6. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley; 7. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center.
195 lbs: 8. Luke Mosinski, Audubon; 9. Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW
220 lbs: 6. Chris Gardner, Underwood; 9. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia
285 lbs: 3. Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia; 7. Brady Canada, AHSTW.
CLASS 2A
113 lbs: 6. Jonathon Erp, Red Oak
120 lbs: 5. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic
132 lbs: 7. Nathan Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 8. Ethan Lemon, Harlan
138 lbs: 4. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 9. Mitchell Joines, Bishop Heelan Catholic
145 lbs: 2. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
152 lbs: 10. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic/CAM
160 lbs: 2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak
170 lbs: 10. Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
182 lbs: 5. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/OM; 7. Carter Maynes, Red Oak
195 lbs: 5. Sam Chapman, Creston/OM
220 lbs: 8. Crew Howard, Clarinda
285 lbs: 7. Cael Roller, Atlantic/CAM