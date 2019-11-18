Wrestling

(KMAland) --- IAWrestle has released their first team and individual rankings of the 2019-20 wrestling the season. Click here for the full rankings 

Listed below are the teams and individuals ranked from KMAland conferences.

CLASS 1A

Team: 3. Underwood, 6. Logan-Magnolia 

106 lbs: 3. Jace Rose, Riverside

113 lbs: 8. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia; 9. John Schroder, Riverside; 10. Hayden Fischer, AHSTW

120 lbs: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 9. Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr.

126 lbs: 8. Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys; 9. Connor Atkisson, Tri-Center; 10. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren. 

132 lbs: 2. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys; 8. Zane Ziegler, Underwood; 10. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr. 

138 lbs: 2. Logan James, Underwood; 10. Gavin McGuire, Logan-Magnolia. 

145 lbs: 1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 2. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 7. Sherman Hayes, East Union.

152 lbs: 2. Blake Thomsen, Underwood.

160 lbs: 9. Seth Keisel, AHSTW

170 lbs: 4. Drew Venteicher, Bedford/Lenox; 6. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley; 7. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center. 

195 lbs: 8. Luke Mosinski, Audubon; 9. Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW

220 lbs: 6. Chris Gardner, Underwood; 9. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia

285 lbs: 3. Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia; 7. Brady Canada, AHSTW. 

CLASS 2A

113 lbs: 6. Jonathon Erp, Red Oak

120 lbs: 5. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic

132 lbs: 7. Nathan Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 8. Ethan Lemon, Harlan

138 lbs: 4. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 9. Mitchell Joines, Bishop Heelan Catholic

145 lbs: 2. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

152 lbs: 10. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic/CAM

160 lbs: 2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak 

170 lbs: 10. Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

182 lbs: 5. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/OM; 7. Carter Maynes, Red Oak

195 lbs: 5. Sam Chapman, Creston/OM

220 lbs: 8. Crew Howard, Clarinda 

285 lbs: 7. Cael Roller, Atlantic/CAM 