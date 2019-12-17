High School Wrestling Recap

(KMAland) -- IA Wrestle has released their latest batch of wrestling rankings. The complete list of ranked wrestlers from KMAland conference schools can be found below. 

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL RANKINGS 

CLASS 2A

126: 4. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic; 9. Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM

132: 8. Nate Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

138: 5. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

152: 1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 10. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM

160: 2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak

170: 10. Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

182: 3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM; 6. Jakob Childs, Clarinda; 9. Carter Bendorf, Harlan

195: 4. Carter Maynes, Red Oak; 5. Sam Chapman, Creston-OM

220. 6. Crew Howard, Clarinda

285. 8. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM 

CLASS 1A

Teams: 3. Underwood

106: 1. Gable Porter, Underwood 

113: 8. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley

120: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 10. Jace Rose, Riverside

132: 2. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys; 6. Zane Ziegler, Underwood; 7. Joel Sampson, AHSTW; 9. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas

138: 2. Logan James, Underwood; 6. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 10. Dominick DiCesare, Martensdale-St. Mary's

145: 1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 2. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Sherman Hayes, East Union

152: 2. Blake Thomsen, Underwood; 7. Jaedan Rasmussen, AHSTW 

160: 9. Denver Pauley, AHSTW

170: 3. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox; 5. Bryson Freeberg; Tri-Center; 6. Brody Gordon; East Mills; 7. Seth Kiesel; AHSTW. 

182: 5. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley

195: 10. Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW 

220: 3. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia; 9. Luke Mosinski, Audubon

285: 3. Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia; 7. Brody Canada, AHSTW 