(KMAland) -- IA Wrestle has released their latest batch of wrestling rankings. The complete list of ranked wrestlers from KMAland conference schools can be found below.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL RANKINGS
CLASS 2A
126: 4. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic; 9. Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM
132: 8. Nate Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
138: 5. Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
152: 1. Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 10. Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM
160: 2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak
170: 10. Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
182: 3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM; 6. Jakob Childs, Clarinda; 9. Carter Bendorf, Harlan
195: 4. Carter Maynes, Red Oak; 5. Sam Chapman, Creston-OM
220. 6. Crew Howard, Clarinda
285. 8. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM
CLASS 1A
Teams: 3. Underwood
106: 1. Gable Porter, Underwood
113: 8. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley
120: 1. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood; 10. Jace Rose, Riverside
132: 2. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys; 6. Zane Ziegler, Underwood; 7. Joel Sampson, AHSTW; 9. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas
138: 2. Logan James, Underwood; 6. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 10. Dominick DiCesare, Martensdale-St. Mary's
145: 1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood; 2. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 8. Sherman Hayes, East Union
152: 2. Blake Thomsen, Underwood; 7. Jaedan Rasmussen, AHSTW
160: 9. Denver Pauley, AHSTW
170: 3. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox; 5. Bryson Freeberg; Tri-Center; 6. Brody Gordon; East Mills; 7. Seth Kiesel; AHSTW.
182: 5. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley
195: 10. Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW
220: 3. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia; 9. Luke Mosinski, Audubon
285: 3. Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia; 7. Brody Canada, AHSTW