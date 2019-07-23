KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Bret and Brandie Ruggles of Mount Ayr and Treynor’s Kara Huisman were both honored for their fines season in being named the Coach of the Year in their respective districts by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

In the 2A, 3A and 4A All-District teams, Treynor led the way with three selections in the 3A West District. Mount Ayr and Logan-Magnolia have two each in the 2A Southwest District, and Atlantic had two honorees in the 3A West District.

View the complete list of KMAlanders from 2A through 4A that received mention below.

2A Southwest All District 

Caroline McAlexander, SR, Mount Ayr

Erikah Rife, FR, Logan-Magnolia

Katie Anzalone, SR, AHSTW

Reanna Rife, JR, Logan-Magnolia

Olivia Larsen, JR, Sidney

Alexa Anderson, SO, Mount Ayr

Jayda Gay, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys

Lexi Branning, JR, IKM-Manning

Coach of the Year: Brandie & Bret Ruggles, Mount Ayr

3A West All District 

Baylee Newell, SR, Atlantic

Sydni Huisman, SR, Treynor

Alli Mertz, SR, Kuemper Catholic

Sara Keeler, JR, Creston

Logan Hughes, SR, Shenandoah 

Olivia Engler, JR, Atlantic

Stella Umphreys, SO, Treynor

Kamryn Buntrock, SR, Red Oak

Konnor Sudmann, SR, Treynor

Coach of the Year: Kara Huisman, Treynor

4A West All District 

Morgan Schaben, SR, Harlan

Kenzie Foley, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sarah Heilesen, SR, Denison-Schleswig

Sydney Biermann, SR, Glenwood

