(KMAland) -- Bret and Brandie Ruggles of Mount Ayr and Treynor’s Kara Huisman were both honored for their fines season in being named the Coach of the Year in their respective districts by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
In the 2A, 3A and 4A All-District teams, Treynor led the way with three selections in the 3A West District. Mount Ayr and Logan-Magnolia have two each in the 2A Southwest District, and Atlantic had two honorees in the 3A West District.
View the complete list of KMAlanders from 2A through 4A that received mention below.
2A Southwest All District
Caroline McAlexander, SR, Mount Ayr
Erikah Rife, FR, Logan-Magnolia
Katie Anzalone, SR, AHSTW
Reanna Rife, JR, Logan-Magnolia
Olivia Larsen, JR, Sidney
Alexa Anderson, SO, Mount Ayr
Jayda Gay, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys
Lexi Branning, JR, IKM-Manning
Coach of the Year: Brandie & Bret Ruggles, Mount Ayr
3A West All District
Baylee Newell, SR, Atlantic
Sydni Huisman, SR, Treynor
Alli Mertz, SR, Kuemper Catholic
Sara Keeler, JR, Creston
Logan Hughes, SR, Shenandoah
Olivia Engler, JR, Atlantic
Stella Umphreys, SO, Treynor
Kamryn Buntrock, SR, Red Oak
Konnor Sudmann, SR, Treynor
Coach of the Year: Kara Huisman, Treynor
4A West All District
Morgan Schaben, SR, Harlan
Kenzie Foley, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sarah Heilesen, SR, Denison-Schleswig
Sydney Biermann, SR, Glenwood