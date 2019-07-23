(KMAland) -- Three girls each from West Harrison, Murray, Melcher-Dallas, Wayne and Twin Cedars have been named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District.
Fremont-Mills, Riverside, Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton had two honorees each and West Harrison Head Coach Jami Sherer was picked as the Southwest District’s Coach of the Year.
View all the 1A All-District picks below.
Southwest District
Emily McIntosh, SO, West Harrison
Cheyanne Rife, SR, West Harrison
Haley Koch, SO, West Harrison
Talia Schon, JR, Glidden-Ralston
Katelyn Winnett, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Cora McAlister, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Ali Silvius, SO, Stanton/Essex
Kami Waymire, JR, Exira/EHK
Macy Emgarten, FR, Exira/EHK
Amanda Foster, SO, Woodbine
Josie Lett, JR, CAM
Kenna Ford, SO, Riverside
Gracie Bluml, JR, Riverside
Addi Meese, SO, Fremont-Mills
Kendall Reed, JR, Fremont-Mills
Sydney Beymer, SO, Audubon
Kassidy Croghan, SR, East Mills
Coach of the Year: Jami Sherer, West Harrison
South Central District
Kayla Wookey, SR, Murray
Breianna Klein, SR, Murray
Haley Godfrey, SO, Melcher-Dallas
Emilie Krpan, SR, Melcher-Dallas
Brooke Roby, FR, Twin Cedars
Grace Bailey, FR, Twin Cedars
Riley Enfield, SO, Melcher-Dallas
Mikayla Fritz, SO, Moravia
Kelli Romero, SR, Murray
Ali Mockenhaupt, FR, Twin Cedars
Natalee Waters, SO, Seymour
Southeast District
Kylee Rockhold, FR, Central Decatur
Sterling Berndt, FR, Wayne
TJ Stoaks, SO, Lenox
Emily Jones, FR, Wayne
Josie Hartman, FR, Southeast Warren
Morgan Parrish, SR, Lenox
Selena Valenzuela, JR, Bedford
Camryn Jacobsen, SO, Wayne