West Harrison Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Three girls each from West Harrison, Murray, Melcher-Dallas, Wayne and Twin Cedars have been named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District.

Fremont-Mills, Riverside, Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton had two honorees each and West Harrison Head Coach Jami Sherer was picked as the Southwest District’s Coach of the Year.

View all the 1A All-District picks below.

Southwest District 

Emily McIntosh, SO, West Harrison

Cheyanne Rife, SR, West Harrison

Haley Koch, SO, West Harrison

Talia Schon, JR, Glidden-Ralston

Katelyn Winnett, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Cora McAlister, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Ali Silvius, SO, Stanton/Essex

Kami Waymire, JR, Exira/EHK

Macy Emgarten, FR, Exira/EHK

Amanda Foster, SO, Woodbine

Josie Lett, JR, CAM

Kenna Ford, SO, Riverside

Gracie Bluml, JR, Riverside

Addi Meese, SO, Fremont-Mills

Kendall Reed, JR, Fremont-Mills

Sydney Beymer, SO, Audubon

Kassidy Croghan, SR, East Mills

Coach of the Year: Jami Sherer, West Harrison

South Central District 

Kayla Wookey, SR, Murray

Breianna Klein, SR, Murray

Haley Godfrey, SO, Melcher-Dallas

Emilie Krpan, SR, Melcher-Dallas

Brooke Roby, FR, Twin Cedars

Grace Bailey, FR, Twin Cedars

Riley Enfield, SO, Melcher-Dallas

Mikayla Fritz, SO, Moravia

Kelli Romero, SR, Murray

Ali Mockenhaupt, FR, Twin Cedars

Natalee Waters, SO, Seymour

Southeast District 

Kylee Rockhold, FR, Central Decatur

Sterling Berndt, FR, Wayne

TJ Stoaks, SO, Lenox

Emily Jones, FR, Wayne

Josie Hartman, FR, Southeast Warren

Morgan Parrish, SR, Lenox

Selena Valenzuela, JR,  Bedford

Camryn Jacobsen, SO, Wayne

