(KMAland) -- AHSTW and Logan-Magnolia have joined the state rankings this week. The Lady Vikes and Panthers are into the Class 2A poll at No. 11 and 14, respectively.
Both Glenwood and Lewis Central have moved up a bit from last week in Class 4A while Mount Ayr, Bishop Heelan and Red Oak are in the same spot. Exira/EHK moved down, and Treynor moved out in the latest rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
View the complete rankings here and the area rankings below.
CLASS 1A
15. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (down 2)
CLASS 2A
10. Mount Ayr (same)
11. AHSTW (NR)
14. Logan-Magnolia (NR)
Out: Treynor (9)
CLASS 3A
1. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
5. Red Oak (same)
CLASS 4A
4. Glenwood (up 2)
9. Lewis Central (up 1)
CLASS 5A
None