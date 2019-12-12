(KMAland) -- Red Oak is up two spots to No. 3 in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 3A rankings.
The Tigers are among nine KMAland conference schools ranked this week with Sioux City East (No. 15 in 5A) also moving into the rankings.
View the complete rankings linked here. View the KMAland conference schools and their movement below.
CLASS 1A
15. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (same)
CLASS 2A
10. Mount Ayr (same)
11. AHSTW (same)
14. Logan-Magnolia (same)
CLASS 3A
3. Red Oak (up 2)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (down 3)
CLASS 4A
4. Glenwood (same)
9. Lewis Central (same)
CLASS 5A
15. Sioux City East (NR)