(KMAland) -- AHSTW and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton have both moved into the top eight of the latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings.
The Vikings and Spartans are both ranked No. 8 in the Class 1A and 2A polls, respectively. Four other KMAland conference schools are in the top eight while five others are in the top 15. View the KMAland conference schools and their rankings below. The full set of rankings can be viewed here.
CLASS 1A
8. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (up 2)
12. St. Albert (down 4)
Dropped out: Central Decatur (14)
CLASS 2A
8. AHSTW (up 2)
11. Mount Ayr (up 1)
14. Logan-Magnolia (NR)
CLASS 3A
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
8. Red Oak (down 2)
CLASS 4A
4. Glenwood (same)
7. Lewis Central (same)
CLASS 5A
14. Abraham Lincoln (up 1)
15. Sioux City East (NR)