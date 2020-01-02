(KMAland) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln is in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings for the first time this season.
The Lynx are ranked No. 15 in the Class 5A poll, joining nine other KMAland conference schools in this week’s rankings. Most stayed in the same spot as they sat before Christmas, but Lewis Central did make a slight move up two spots to No. 7.
View the complete list of KMAland conference schools that are ranked below. Click here for the full set of rankings.
CLASS 1A
14. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (same)
15. Central Decatur (same)
CLASS 2A
9. Mount Ayr (same)
12. AHSTW (same)
14. Logan-Magnolia (down 4)
CLASS 3A
3. Red Oak (same)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
CLASS 4A
4. Glenwood (same)
7. Lewis Central (up 2)
CLASS 5A
15. Abraham Lincoln (NR)
Out: Sioux City East (11)