(KMAland) -- Glenwood moved a spot to number three while Exira-EHK stayed in the top eight and Nodaway Valley climbed into the latest IGHSAU girls basketball rankings.
In total, 11 KMAland conference schools are ranked, including four in the top eight. View the KMAland conference schools and their rankings below. The full set of rankings can be viewed here
CLASS 1A
8. Exira-EHK (same)
14. Central Decatur (NR)
CLASS 2A
11. Logan-Magnolia (up 3)
12. AHSTW (down 4)
15. Nodaway Valley (NR)
CLASS 3A
2. Bishop Heelan (up 1)
7. Red Oak (up 1)
CLASS 4A
3. Glenwood (up 1)
7. Lewis Central (up 1)
CLASS 5A
14. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (NR)
15. Sioux City East (NR)